Emin Imamaliyev: “Qarabag can return from Portugal with a point”

“Qarabag” can earn a point against “Benfica” in today’s UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by Emin Imamaliyev, a former player of the Agdam team, in an interview with Report news agency.

The expert emphasized his confidence in the team: “First of all, I wish ‘Qarabag’ success. It’s truly a great achievement for a team representing Azerbaijani football to play in the group stage for the second time. As for ‘Benfica,’ they are a strong and serious opponent. Nevertheless, we trust ‘Qarabag.’ I sincerely believe the team can give ‘Benfica’ a hard time and come back from Portugal with a point.”

He noted that he sees no major weaknesses in the squad: “There are new transfers. I think the team always selects suitable players for matches, which helps with adaptation. Of course, time is needed, but the foreign players adapt quickly. I believe this time the new players have also adjusted. From the outside, no major shortcomings are visible. Sometimes the striker issue is exaggerated. Currently, Nariman Akhundzada is injured. However, even when Nariman or Musa didn’t score themselves, they created scoring opportunities for their teammates. We just need to trust our players. I expect ‘Qarabag’ to put up a worthy fight.”

Imamaliyev expects “Qarabag” to earn at least 10 points in this season’s UEFA Champions League: “I believe ‘Qarabag’ will collect at least 10 points this season. The opponents are tough, but anything is possible in football. ‘Qarabag’ has experience and has faced strong teams before, competing well against clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham.”

The “Benfica” vs “Qarabag” match will take place today at Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz and will kick off at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz