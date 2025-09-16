16 September 2025
Carlo Ancelotti reveals the best players he’s ever coached

16 September 2025
Carlo Ancelotti, one of football’s most respected managers, has shared the list of players he considers the best he has ever coached. Among them are Didier Drogba, Ronaldo Nazario, Kaka, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ancelotti praised Drogba for his maturity and physical dominance at Chelsea, highlighting his role in Premier League success, Idman.biz reports.

Ronaldo Nazario, despite fitness concerns, earned Ancelotti’s trust in key Milan matches, with their bond marked by humor and mutual respect. Kaka, initially underestimated, quickly proved his exceptional talent and became Milan’s star under Ancelotti’s guidance.

At Real Madrid, Ancelotti has lauded Vinicius Junior for his professionalism and adaptability, balancing discipline with trust. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos benefited from Ancelotti’s mentorship, strengthening leadership and tactical understanding. Cristiano Ronaldo, a pivotal figure during Madrid’s golden era, received both tactical and personal guidance from Ancelotti.

Ancelotti’s reflections demonstrate his remarkable ability to connect with diverse personalities, fostering trust, respect, and excellence in every player he coaches. His list highlights not just skill, but the relationships that define successful management.

