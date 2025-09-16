16 September 2025
FIFA to distribute record $355 million to clubs ahead of 2026 World Cup

Football
News
16 September 2025 17:50
79
FIFA has announced it will distribute a record $355 million to clubs worldwide through an expanded Club Benefits Programme (CBP) tied to the 2026 World Cup, marking nearly a 70% increase from the $209 million paid after the 2022 Qatar tournament.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that for the first time, clubs releasing players for World Cup qualifiers will also receive compensation, not just for the finals.

The initiative stems from a renewed memorandum of understanding between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA) signed in March 2023, aiming to create a more inclusive and equitable system for global club football. FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that the enhanced CBP financially recognizes the contribution of clubs and players to both qualifiers and the final tournament.

The CBP was first introduced for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. In 2022, 440 clubs from 51 FIFA member associations benefited. With the inclusion of qualifiers in 2026, this number is expected to rise significantly. ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi called the programme “innovative,” highlighting the essential role clubs play in national team success.

The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Idman.biz

