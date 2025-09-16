16 September 2025
EN

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal to miss Champions League opener against Newcastle

Football
News
16 September 2025 18:10
84
Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal to miss Champions League opener against Newcastle

On September 18, Barcelona will play their first Champions League match of the season away against Newcastle.

Idman.biz, citing Spanish media, reports that young winger Lamine Yamal will be unavailable for the “Blaugrana” in this game.

Several sources, including ESPN, report that the player did not train with the team on Tuesday and instead worked on an individual program at the club’s training ground.

Yamal had also missed Barcelona’s La Liga match against Valencia due to a groin injury.

The Newcastle vs. Barcelona match is scheduled to kick off at 23:00.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Goalkeeper from prominent sporting family faces tough European debut - PHOTO
18:02
Football

Goalkeeper from prominent sporting family faces tough European debut - PHOTO

Teymur Hasanov concedes seven as Agdam side falls to Benfica
FIFA to distribute record $355 million to clubs ahead of 2026 World Cup
17:50
Football

FIFA to distribute record $355 million to clubs ahead of 2026 World Cup

Expanded club benefits programme offers compensation for qualifiers and finals
Carlo Ancelotti reveals the best players he’s ever coached
17:35
Football

Carlo Ancelotti reveals the best players he’s ever coached

From Drogba to Vinicius Junior, Ancelotti highlights the stars who shaped his career
Emin Imamaliyev: “Qarabag can return from Portugal with a point”
17:20
Football

Emin Imamaliyev: “Qarabag can return from Portugal with a point”

Former player of the Agdam team gave an interview
Junior Martins: “We will fight seriously” – INTERVIEW
17:05
Football

Junior Martins: “We will fight seriously” – INTERVIEW

Zira forward gave an interview
Gabala’s Salihu Nasiru to represent Nigeria at FIFA U-20 World Cup
16:51
Football

Gabala’s Salihu Nasiru to represent Nigeria at FIFA U-20 World Cup

The 18-year-old midfielder joins Nigeria’s 21-man squad for the tournament in Chile, competing in Group F against Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Norway

Most read

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
15 September 13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season
Is Unai Emery Manchester United’s solution amid Amorim’s struggles?
15 September 13:20
Football

Is Unai Emery Manchester United’s solution amid Amorim’s struggles?

Red Devils reportedly target Aston Villa boss after poor start to 2025/26 season
Ali Guliyev wins by TKO at FCR MMA event in Switzerland - PHOTO
15 September 09:24
MMA

Ali Guliyev wins by TKO at FCR MMA event in Switzerland - PHOTO

Azerbaijani fighter defeats Norwegian Jon Vetle in the 2nd round in Vasteras
Julien Alfred withdraws from World Championships with hamstring injury
15 September 09:54
Athletics

Julien Alfred withdraws from World Championships with hamstring injury

Olympic sprint champion ends season early after pulling out of 200m heats in Tokyo