Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal to miss Champions League opener against Newcastle

On September 18, Barcelona will play their first Champions League match of the season away against Newcastle.

Idman.biz, citing Spanish media, reports that young winger Lamine Yamal will be unavailable for the “Blaugrana” in this game.

Several sources, including ESPN, report that the player did not train with the team on Tuesday and instead worked on an individual program at the club’s training ground.

Yamal had also missed Barcelona’s La Liga match against Valencia due to a groin injury.

The Newcastle vs. Barcelona match is scheduled to kick off at 23:00.

Idman.biz