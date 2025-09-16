16 September 2025
Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Nariman’s absence will create difficulties against Benfica”

Football
News
16 September 2025 15:25
Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Nariman’s absence will create difficulties against Benfica”

“It will be a tough game.”

According to Idman.biz, this is what AFFA’s Head of the Scouting Department of the Technical Directorate and veteran footballer Bakhtiyar Musayev said in his statement to Offsideplus.az.

The former “Qarabag” player shared his thoughts on the Azerbaijani champion’s upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage match against “Benfica”: “First of all, I thank ‘Qarabag’ for giving us the excitement of the Champions League. It’s a very tough away match. We know that even top teams struggle when playing against ‘Benfica’ at home. They are a club with deep traditions. I hope that ‘Qarabag’ will fight with dignity today and delight us with their good performance. Recently, we have seen our team put in bright performances even away from home.”

The specialist also addressed the concerns of “Qarabag” fans regarding the lack of a striker transfer: “The team has been searching for a striker for a long time. As coach Gurban Gurbanov said, they wanted a worthy player. We know that ‘Qarabag’ never makes transfers just for the sake of transfers. This time, they couldn’t sign the striker they wanted. I think coach Gurban has a Plan B as well. Most likely, he will use some tactical move as a solution. It’s clear that when there is strong competition in the team, the coach’s job also becomes easier.

On the other hand, Nariman’s absence will create difficulties in this match. He played very well against ‘Ferencvaros.’ I hope that a solution will be found for the gap caused by the lack of a striker transfer. All we can do is wish them success. I expect a worthy and bright performance from our team.”

The “Benfica” – “Qarabag” match will kick off today at 23:00 Baku time at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

