Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory ahead of new A-League season

Spanish midfielder Juan Mata has signed for Melbourne Victory ahead of the new A-League season, after a single campaign at Western Sydney Wanderers.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 37-year-old, who played for Valencia, Chelsea, and Manchester United and was part of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning squad, seeks more playing time after just seven starts last season.

“I really felt the energy in the club. I am driven and motivated to help this team win trophies,” Mata said, praising coach Arthur Diles for being on the same page with him.

Melbourne Victory, runners-up in last season’s A-League Finals, start their campaign at home against Auckland on October 18. Mata’s experience is expected to strengthen the squad and mentor younger players as Victory aim for silverware.

Idman.biz