16 September 2025
EN

Nadir Nabiyev: “Qarabag never backs down”

Football
News
16 September 2025 15:40
53
Nadir Nabiyev: “Qarabag never backs down”

“Qarabag” is not a team that plays defensively. They have their own playing style and never step away from it.

According to İdman.biz, citing Fanat.Az, football expert and former Azerbaijan national team striker Nadir Nabiyev said this while commenting on Qarabag’s first match in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

He shared his thoughts about the Agdam representative’s away match against Benfica (Portugal): “It will be difficult for Qarabag. First of all, there are some losses. Especially in the attack line, there might be problems. Besides, I watched Benfica’s both matches against Fenerbahce. They are a team that is solid in defense and prefers quick counterattacks in attack. Qarabag is also not a team that plays from defense. They have their own playing style and never step away from it. Of course, a few chances will come their way. They must take maximum advantage of those. It’s hard for me to predict the score. But I hope Qarabag will return from the away match with a favorable result.”

The Benfica – Qarabag match will be played today, September 16, and will kick off at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal to miss Champions League opener against Newcastle
18:10
Football

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal to miss Champions League opener against Newcastle

Young talent sidelined due to groin injury, will continue individual training ahead of match
Goalkeeper from prominent sporting family faces tough European debut - PHOTO
18:02
Football

Goalkeeper from prominent sporting family faces tough European debut - PHOTO

Teymur Hasanov concedes seven as Agdam side falls to Benfica
FIFA to distribute record $355 million to clubs ahead of 2026 World Cup
17:50
Football

FIFA to distribute record $355 million to clubs ahead of 2026 World Cup

Expanded club benefits programme offers compensation for qualifiers and finals
Carlo Ancelotti reveals the best players he’s ever coached
17:35
Football

Carlo Ancelotti reveals the best players he’s ever coached

From Drogba to Vinicius Junior, Ancelotti highlights the stars who shaped his career
Emin Imamaliyev: “Qarabag can return from Portugal with a point”
17:20
Football

Emin Imamaliyev: “Qarabag can return from Portugal with a point”

Former player of the Agdam team gave an interview
Junior Martins: “We will fight seriously” – INTERVIEW
17:05
Football

Junior Martins: “We will fight seriously” – INTERVIEW

Zira forward gave an interview

Most read

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
15 September 13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season
Is Unai Emery Manchester United’s solution amid Amorim’s struggles?
15 September 13:20
Football

Is Unai Emery Manchester United’s solution amid Amorim’s struggles?

Red Devils reportedly target Aston Villa boss after poor start to 2025/26 season
Ali Guliyev wins by TKO at FCR MMA event in Switzerland - PHOTO
15 September 09:24
MMA

Ali Guliyev wins by TKO at FCR MMA event in Switzerland - PHOTO

Azerbaijani fighter defeats Norwegian Jon Vetle in the 2nd round in Vasteras
Julien Alfred withdraws from World Championships with hamstring injury
15 September 09:54
Athletics

Julien Alfred withdraws from World Championships with hamstring injury

Olympic sprint champion ends season early after pulling out of 200m heats in Tokyo