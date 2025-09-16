Nadir Nabiyev: “Qarabag never backs down”

“Qarabag” is not a team that plays defensively. They have their own playing style and never step away from it.

According to İdman.biz, citing Fanat.Az, football expert and former Azerbaijan national team striker Nadir Nabiyev said this while commenting on Qarabag’s first match in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

He shared his thoughts about the Agdam representative’s away match against Benfica (Portugal): “It will be difficult for Qarabag. First of all, there are some losses. Especially in the attack line, there might be problems. Besides, I watched Benfica’s both matches against Fenerbahce. They are a team that is solid in defense and prefers quick counterattacks in attack. Qarabag is also not a team that plays from defense. They have their own playing style and never step away from it. Of course, a few chances will come their way. They must take maximum advantage of those. It’s hard for me to predict the score. But I hope Qarabag will return from the away match with a favorable result.”

The Benfica – Qarabag match will be played today, September 16, and will kick off at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz