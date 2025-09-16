Elvin Mammadov: “Some pitches are in very poor condition” – INTERVIEW

Interview with Sabail head coach Elvin Mammadov for FootballInfo.az.

– “Sabail” started the First League with a victory. How would you comment on the win over one of your main rivals, “Mingachevir”?

– First of all, I want to thank the players for the win. They worked hard, and in the end, we left the field with all three points. We had told the players that Ramiz Mammadov built a combative team and that the opponent would fight for every inch of the field. The players showed a very determined performance. Thank God we started the season with a victory.

– Most of Sabail’s players have Premier League experience. Can you say the squad is fully assembled as you wanted, or would you like to add a few more experienced local and foreign players?

– We are currently in talks with a few more players. If successful, both new local and foreign players will join our team.

– In the next round, you will play away against “Difai.” Will you be able to win that game as well?

– An away match awaits us. Every away game is tough. We will prepare for this match with maximum concentration. Hopefully, we will achieve our goal of victory.

– Which teams could challenge “Sabail” on its path to the championship and promotion to the Premier League? Which opponents do you consider strong enough to fight for the title until the end?

– We know we have to work very hard to become champions. We understand that we must respect every opponent. Therefore, I do not want to single anyone out. We take all our opponents seriously.

– As a coach, what is the main concern for you in the First League?

– I am mainly concerned about the stadiums. Some of the pitches are in very poor condition.

– As a former national team player, how would you comment on our team earning a point against Ukraine (1:1)? Who should be given a chance as the current vacant head coach?

– The draw against Ukraine, considering the recent losses, was an excellent result against such an opponent. As for the head coach position, any of the local specialists deserve that role.

