AFFA confirms Azerbaijan national team will appoint local head coach

For several days now, rumors have been circulating that Fatih Terim or Engin Firat might be appointed as head coach of the Azerbaijan national team.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the federation’s leadership has not held any talks with either Terim or Fırat.

AFFA has no plans to invite Fatih Terim or Engin Firat for the head coach position. These names have only been promoted by agents looking to generate interest.

In fact, AFFA’s leadership has already decided that the new head coach of the national team will be a local.

The identity of the coach will be announced in the near future. Rumors suggest that Aykhan Abbasov and Rashad Sadygov are among the candidates considered by AFFA.

