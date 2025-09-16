Should Azerbaijan appoint a local or foreign national team coach?

After the first match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santos, was dismissed. Following a 0-5 away defeat to Iceland, the Portuguese specialist’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

Should the new head coach of the national team be local or foreign?

Idman.biz reports that “Report news agency” conducted a survey among the head coaches of clubs competing in the Misli Premier League.

Gurban Gurbanov (Qarabag): “This is a very sensitive issue. There are certain criteria that must be followed carefully because it concerns a collective decision. I know local coaches who work very hard, value diligence, and constantly try to improve their skills. In such cases, results come, discipline is maintained, and the team is strong. I don’t personally know foreign coaches, even if they are well-known. I have always valued our local coaches. Overall, we shouldn’t hesitate to trust locals, not only in the national team but also in clubs. We should support them and give them opportunities.”

Rashad Sadygov (Zira): “I’ve said before that I won’t comment on national team issues. Every time a coach leaves, blame falls on 2-3 people, and it makes me feel uncomfortable.”

Valdas Dambrauskas (Sabah): “This question is not for me. It’s up to the people of Azerbaijan and AFFA to decide.”

Samir Abasov (Neftchi): “I support a local coach. The last match showed that if a coach understands our football and can lead the team effectively, it should be a local. Whoever it will be, I wish them success.”

Kurban Berdyev (Turan Tovuz): “I don’t want to answer this question. It’s not my matter.”

Aykhan Abbasov (Shamakhi): “I have always said that I support a local coach for the national team. I think it would be more beneficial.”

Sasa Ilic (Sumgayit): “My job is to advance Sumgayit and help my team. Of course, I want our local players to be called up to the national team, but the head coach’s appointment is not my authority.”

Adil Shukurov (Kapaz): “First, we need to focus on developing players. Only then can we discuss whether the coach should be local or foreign. Player development is the priority. Much depends on the players who step onto the field.”

Kakhaber Tskhadadze (Gabala): “Even temporarily, Aykhan Abbasov is the national coach. I think having a local coach is better. From my experience with Georgia’s team, a coach has limited time to work with players, but a local coach can communicate more effectively, especially one-on-one.”

Jorge Casquilha (Imishli): “I think this is a very important issue. AFFA leadership knows best what’s right for the national team. Whoever is appointed should have the support of the nation.”

Azar Hashimov (Karvan-Yevlakh): “I strongly believe that the Azerbaijan national team should have a local coach. Foreign coaches have led the team for years without results. The money allocated to them could be better invested in youth football in the regions, giving local players opportunities to gain valuable experience in Europe. Only an Azerbaijani coach truly cares about the national team. A foreign coach may not feel as impacted by a defeat, but a local coach reflects, analyzes, and seeks solutions.”

