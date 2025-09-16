16 September 2025
EN

Vuqar Nadirov: “I believe Qarabag can return from Portugal with a point”

Football
News
16 September 2025 12:25
52
Vuqar Nadirov: “I believe Qarabag can return from Portugal with a point”

A team playing in the Champions League group stage is never weak. “Qarabag” has also reached this stage through great effort.

Former Qarabag player Vuqar Nadirov made this remark to AZERTAC while commenting on his former club’s first group stage match in the UEFA Champions League against Portugal’s Benfica, Idman.biz reports.

Currently head coach of Shamkir, who compete in the Second League, Nadirov noted that Benfica is in better form compared to previous years: “I watched Benfica’s playoff matches in the Champions League against Turkiye’s Fenerbahce. They played compact and stable football, making few positional mistakes. Their coach Bruno Lage has also analyzed Qarabag well. He knows that the Azerbaijani champion can be a headache at any moment. I believe it’s possible to get a point. Gurban Gurbanov’s team has repeatedly performed well against strong opponents away from home. Matches against Portugal’s Braga are still remembered by everyone. You just need to believe and fight.”

Today’s Benfica vs. Qarabag match at the Da Luz Stadium will kick off at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Nadir Nabiyev: “Qarabag never backs down”
15:40
Football

Nadir Nabiyev: “Qarabag never backs down”

Football expert and former Azerbaijan national team striker gave a statement
Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Nariman’s absence will create difficulties against Benfica”
15:25
Football

Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Nariman’s absence will create difficulties against Benfica”

The former “Qarabag player shared his thoughts
Samuel Umtiti retires at 31 after injury-hit career
14:23
Football

Samuel Umtiti retires at 31 after injury-hit career

Former Barcelona defender and 2018 World Cup winner ends career, leaving legacy at club and international level
Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory ahead of new A-League season
14:08
Football

Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory ahead of new A-League season

Spanish midfielder seeks more game time and aims to help Victory challenge for trophies
Thierry Henry: “I expect a surprise from Qarabag”
13:49
Football

Thierry Henry: “I expect a surprise from Qarabag”

Former Arsenal and Barcelona player gave a statement
Elvin Mammadov: “Some pitches are in very poor condition” – INTERVIEW
13:42
Football

Elvin Mammadov: “Some pitches are in very poor condition” – INTERVIEW

Sabail head coach gave an interview

Most read

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
15 September 13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season
Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE
13 September 17:28
Football

Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE

Two matches scheduled for Round IV today
Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"
13 September 17:37
Football

Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"

Former Azerbaijani national team defender gave a statement
Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW
13 September 16:36
Football

Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW

Former Qarabag player gave an interview