Vuqar Nadirov: “I believe Qarabag can return from Portugal with a point”

A team playing in the Champions League group stage is never weak. “Qarabag” has also reached this stage through great effort.

Former Qarabag player Vuqar Nadirov made this remark to AZERTAC while commenting on his former club’s first group stage match in the UEFA Champions League against Portugal’s Benfica, Idman.biz reports.

Currently head coach of Shamkir, who compete in the Second League, Nadirov noted that Benfica is in better form compared to previous years: “I watched Benfica’s playoff matches in the Champions League against Turkiye’s Fenerbahce. They played compact and stable football, making few positional mistakes. Their coach Bruno Lage has also analyzed Qarabag well. He knows that the Azerbaijani champion can be a headache at any moment. I believe it’s possible to get a point. Gurban Gurbanov’s team has repeatedly performed well against strong opponents away from home. Matches against Portugal’s Braga are still remembered by everyone. You just need to believe and fight.”

Today’s Benfica vs. Qarabag match at the Da Luz Stadium will kick off at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz