16 September 2025
EN

Thiago Silva: “Qarabag can get a good result in Portugal”

Football
News
16 September 2025 10:57
59
“I hope we’ll see a great match. Both teams will have chances to score.”

According to Idman.biz, these words were spoken by Zira player Thiago Silva in an interview with Sport24.az.

The Portuguese goalkeeper shared his thoughts on the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Benfica and Qarabag: “I want it to be a match worthy of the Champions League. Right now, anything is possible in world football. However, since the game is in Portugal, I think the home team has a higher chance of winning. Qarabag has good counterattacks. If they play fast, they can achieve a good result.”

The player, who came through Benfica’s youth system, was asked if he would support his former club: “I was born in Benfica. I grew up there. It’s a special club for me. I follow all the teams I’ve played for: Benfica, Vitoria Guimaraes, Aves. I don’t have a connection with Qarabag. My current club is Zira. While I have affection for my former teams, at this moment I only support Zira.”

Today’s Benfica vs Qarabag match will kick off at 23:00.

Idman.biz

