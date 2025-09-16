Abdulakh Khaybulayev: "It’s hard to say we are satisfied with this"

“Both teams wanted to win. It was a balanced game. In my opinion, the final result was fair.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were said by Abdulakh Khaybulayev, midfielder of “Sabah,” in an interview with Sport24.az.

The 24-year-old player commented on his team earning one point in the 4th round of the Misli Premier League against “Neftchi”: “We went onto the field to win. Based on the game, I can say we earned a point, but it’s hard to say we are satisfied with that. We have a good team. I believe this team has the potential to compete for the top positions, and I’m confident it will happen. Each of us is working for that. In the next round, our opponent will be ‘Turan Tovuz.’ They are currently in very good form. A tough game awaits us. Overall, no match in the championship is easy. Most likely, this match will be no exception. We will do our best to leave the next game with three points and make our fans happy.”

The “Neftchi” – “Sabah” match held last Sunday ended in a goalless draw.

