Antonio Rudiger: “God did not promise that the path would be easy”

Real Madrid player Antonio Rudiger has made a post on his social media account.

The central defender announced that he will be sidelined from the “Royal Club” squad for an extended period due to an injury to the hamstring (straight muscle) of his left leg, Idman.biz reports.

Rudiger stated that God did not promise an easy path: “He said that He is with those who are patient.”

This season, the German player has appeared in only one match. Last season, he played 55 games across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist.

The defender’s contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. Transfermarkt values the player at around €20 million.

Media reports had indicated the 32-year-old player would be unable to play for approximately three months.

Idman.biz