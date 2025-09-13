13 September 2025
Roman Gryhorchuk: “Qarabag is the flagbearer of Azerbaijani football”

Football
News
13 September 2025 09:58
Roman Gryhorchuk: “Qarabag is the flagbearer of Azerbaijani football”

“Azerbaijani football requires a serious approach. During my time working there, I felt that serious steps were being taken for the development of football. Qarabag is the flagbearer of Azerbaijani football. The team’s qualification for the Champions League group stage for the second time is proof of that.”

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that this was said by Roman Gryhorchuk, the former Ukrainian head coach of Gabala and Neftchi.

In his statement, the experienced specialist also shared his impressions about Ukraine’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Azerbaijan national team (1-1): “Before the match, it was clear that we were the favorites. We have high-level players who play in the top leagues. But Azerbaijan also has a certain strength. I would have liked us to take away all hope of a positive result from the Azerbaijanis on the field, but it didn’t work out that way.

The result is not very good for us. When our players step onto the pitch, they must feel that against a team like Azerbaijan, they need to win and play dominant football.”

