13 September 2025
Nicolas Pepe named La Liga’s best player for August

Football
News
13 September 2025 09:43
38
The official website of Spain’s La Liga has announced the best player of August in the current season.

According to Idman.biz, it is Villarreal forward Nicolas Pepe.

In the first three rounds of the new season, Pepe scored two goals and provided one assist.

Pepe is 30 years old. He joined Villarreal in the summer of 2024. Overall, he has made 31 appearances for the team, scoring 5 goals and delivering 7 assists.

Four other players were in contention for the individual award: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, and Espanyol winger Pere Milla.

Idman.biz

