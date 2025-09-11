WATCH: Emin Mahmudov becomes Azerbaijan’s record-scoring captain

“In the national team, scoring my 15th goal and becoming the record-holder is not just a statistic for me, it’s a reflection of the responsibility and pride that comes with wearing the jersey.”

These words were shared by Azerbaijan national team captain Emin Mahmudov on his social media account, Idman.biz reports.

The player expressed gratitude to everyone who helped him surpass Gurban Gurbanov’s record: “I am thankful to my coaches who believed in me, my teammates on the field, and our fans who always support us wholeheartedly. Playing for you is always an honor.”

Emin Mahmudov scored the equalizer in Azerbaijan’s 1-1 draw against Ukraine in the World Cup 2026 qualifying match.

Idman.biz