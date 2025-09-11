11 September 2025
EN

Aqil Nabiyev: “We defeated the Georgian national team because we played better both tactically and technically”

11 September 2025 16:17
22
“The Azerbaijan U-16 national team defeated their peers from Georgia in Baku within the framework of the training camp because they played better both technically and tactically.”

According to Idman.biz, head coach of the team Aqil Nabiyev said this in a statement to Report news agency.

The specialist emphasized that the players are lacking match practice: “This is the first camp of this team after the summer break. As you know, the leagues for the lower age groups have not yet started. The kids are far from their playing form, and there are issues with conditioning and practice. The win over the Georgian national team was important. True, I was not completely satisfied with the game, there are shortcomings. Time is needed to overcome these. The leagues must start, and there should be more camps and international matches. Georgia is a prepared team because youth leagues have already started in that country. Their players have better individual qualities. Nevertheless, since we played better technically and tactically, we won. We will play the next friendly match against Georgia tomorrow.”

Nabiyev stressed that they will try to finalize the squad within a few days: “Some players could not join the national team due to injuries and illness. This is practically our last camp before the 3rd CIS Games. After the match with Georgia, we will gather with the coaches to finalize the squad and submit it to AFFA. Since there are few teams in the leagues, the selection is not broad. For this reason, we also watch the children’s friendly matches, at least to have an idea about their overall condition.”

The Azerbaijan U-16 team faced Georgia’s same-age side and won 1:0. Nabiyev’s squad will meet this opponent again tomorrow.

Idman.biz

