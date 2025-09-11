Emil Mustafayev departs Ukraine to continue career in Azerbaijan

Our national team midfielder Emil Mustafayev has left Ukraine.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that he has departed from “Polissya.”

The midfielder is going through a difficult phase in his club career. Recently, Mustafayev, along with five other players, was sent to the reserve squad of the Zhytomyr club.

They were not included in the plans of the team’s coach, Ruslan Rotan.

“Polissya” is currently 10th in the Ukrainian Championship with 3 points.

Emil, who has not played in any official match for “Polissya” this season, will continue his career in Azerbaijan. The central midfielder, who debuted for the national team two years ago, is reportedly in talks with either “Neftchi” or “Sumgayit.”

