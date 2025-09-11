Cristiano Ronaldo named "Best Footballer of All Time" by Portuguese League

Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Portugal and star forward for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, has been awarded the prestigious “Best Footballer of All Time” title by the Portuguese League.

The ceremony highlighted Ronaldo’s monumental impact on football, praising him as a player who has defined an era, left an indelible mark on world football, and continues to inspire generations, Idman.biz reports.

Although the 40-year-old did not attend the event in person, he delivered a video message while holding the trophy, expressing gratitude to his fans and teammates for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Ronaldo is among the most decorated footballers in history. He has won the Ballon d’Or five times, lifted multiple Champions League and European Championship titles, and consistently finished as the top scorer in numerous competitions.

He also holds the record for the most goals scored in football history, with 943 career goals, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.

