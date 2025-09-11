11 September 2025
Abbas Huseynov: “We will play better and achieve victories in the upcoming matches”

11 September 2025 10:32
“If there is desire and character, you will fight. And if you fight, you will be rewarded by God. That’s why you have to go out and do this in every match.”

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that Azerbaijan national team defender Abbas Huseynov said this while speaking about the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Ukraine.

The player noted that the point earned will create strong motivation for future games: “There is no opponent that cannot be beaten. You just need desire. Even though we didn’t win, we still earned a point. It was a tough game. The result could have been even better. We just need to increase our self-confidence. One point is not enough for us. I believe that in the upcoming matches we will play better and achieve victories.”

The Azerbaijan–Ukraine match ended in a 1:1 draw.

