11 September 2025
Qarabag responds to rumors linking them to Ramil Sheydayev - UPDATED

11 September 2025 12:36
Qarabag responds to rumors linking them to Ramil Sheydayev - UPDATED

“Qarabag” club has commented on the rumors linking them to Ramil Sheydayev.

Anar Hajiyev, head of the Communication Department of the Azerbaijani champions, spoke to Report news agency about the matter, Idman.biz reports.

“At the moment, we have no such information. If there are any updates regarding the transfer, the public will be informed,” the club official said.

Ramil Sheydayev previously played for the Agdam club during the 2017/2018 season and between 2021 and 2023. “Neftchi” announced yesterday that it had mutually agreed to part ways with the 29-year-old forward.

10:17

A surprise transfer has taken place at Qarabag.

Idman.biz, citing Oxu.Az, reports that the Agdam representative has reached an agreement with Ramil Sheydayev.

The forward, who parted ways with “Neftchi” by mutual consent, has returned to the “Qarabag” after a two-year break.

The 29-year-old footballer previously played for “Qarabag” during 2017–2018 and 2021–2023.

Throughout his professional career, Sheydayev has also represented “Zenit” (Russia), “Trabzonspor” (Turkiye), “Zilina” (Slovakia), “Krylya Sovetov” (Russia), “Dynamo” (Moscow, Russia), and “Buriram United” (Thailand).

