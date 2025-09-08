Tural Gurbatov: “I hope we will compete for the championship this season”

“Khankendi” will compete for the championship in Azerbaijan’s Second League this season.

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by one of the team’s key players, Tural Gurbatov, in an interview with Report news agency.

The experienced footballer evaluated their first match in the national championship against “Dinamo”: “I congratulate our team. We achieved a historic victory. We started the first half well but couldn’t make full use of our goal-scoring opportunities. It’s normal since it was our first match and some players couldn’t participate for various reasons. I’m glad I scored in the first game. I hope this continues and that we can compete for the championship. We approach all opponents the same way. Generally, teams competing for the title always face extra motivation from their rivals. I witnessed this last year as well. We must be prepared and give our all in every game. Even if we face difficulties, we were champions before. The road is long, but I hope we celebrate the championship again this year.”

“Khankendi” defeated “Dinamo” 4-0 in the first round of the national championship, with Tural Gurbatov scoring in the 76th minute.

Idman.biz