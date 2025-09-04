Erkin Ibrahimov: "There are even actions against the team within Kapaz"

“Kapaz” FC is facing internal challenges within the team.

This was stated by Erkin Ibrahimov, who recently resigned from the club’s Board of Directors, Idman.biz reports.

He explained that he decided to leave his position due to personal matters: “The situation is such that I cannot fully dedicate myself to work or live in another city. It’s impossible. You must always be with the club, at the training base. You can’t be divided. The results are also not good. Someone had to take responsibility. This was a signal for the people and players in the club.”

Ibrahimov also noted that he had previously considered leaving the club: “At the beginning of the summer, I had already decided to resign. Of course, the results are disappointing. Everyone should unite closely around Board Chairman Adil Valiyev. He has long-term plans for the development of the club. There may be difficulties and problems. After many years, someone has come to lead who can help Ganja football selflessly. They need support. Let’s be honest, sometimes there are even internal actions against the club.”

The former board member added that he trusts the coaches and players: “If any team loses three consecutive matches at the start of the championship, the morale won’t be high. I believe in the coaches and players. I think they will overcome this situation. The squad is good enough. In the second round, we could have defeated ‘Karvan-Yevlakh’. They just need a little time to regroup.”

Idman.biz