5 September 2025
EN

Erkin Ibrahimov: "There are even actions against the team within Kapaz"

Football
News
4 September 2025 14:26
48
Erkin Ibrahimov: "There are even actions against the team within Kapaz"

“Kapaz” FC is facing internal challenges within the team.

This was stated by Erkin Ibrahimov, who recently resigned from the club’s Board of Directors, Idman.biz reports.

He explained that he decided to leave his position due to personal matters: “The situation is such that I cannot fully dedicate myself to work or live in another city. It’s impossible. You must always be with the club, at the training base. You can’t be divided. The results are also not good. Someone had to take responsibility. This was a signal for the people and players in the club.”

Ibrahimov also noted that he had previously considered leaving the club: “At the beginning of the summer, I had already decided to resign. Of course, the results are disappointing. Everyone should unite closely around Board Chairman Adil Valiyev. He has long-term plans for the development of the club. There may be difficulties and problems. After many years, someone has come to lead who can help Ganja football selflessly. They need support. Let’s be honest, sometimes there are even internal actions against the club.”

The former board member added that he trusts the coaches and players: “If any team loses three consecutive matches at the start of the championship, the morale won’t be high. I believe in the coaches and players. I think they will overcome this situation. The squad is good enough. In the second round, we could have defeated ‘Karvan-Yevlakh’. They just need a little time to regroup.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan U-21 to face Portugal in European Championship qualifier
12:00
Football

Azerbaijan U-21 to face Portugal in European Championship qualifier

Match kicks off at 22:30 Baku time in Barcelos with a Cypriot referee team
Jahangir Farajullayev: "AFFA President met with the national team, motivation is high" – VIDEO
11:15
Football

Jahangir Farajullayev: "AFFA President met with the national team, motivation is high" – VIDEO

AFFA Secretary General gave a statement
Adil Shukurov: "This also created a shock effect for us" – INTERVIEW
11:01
Football

Adil Shukurov: "This also created a shock effect for us" – INTERVIEW

Kapaz head coach gave an interview
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
10:02
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO
09:47
Football

Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

Messi’s brace seals Argentina’s win, while six South American teams book direct qualification
Azerbaijan completes final preparations ahead of Iceland clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
09:32
Football

Azerbaijan completes final preparations ahead of Iceland clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

National team trains at Reykjavik stadium before opening World Cup qualifier

Most read

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO
3 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO

The team will face Iceland on September 5, with their final training session scheduled at Laugardalsvollur stadium
Iceland vs Azerbaijan: World Cup 2026 qualifier referee appointments announced - VIDEO
3 September 12:14
Football

Iceland vs Azerbaijan: World Cup 2026 qualifier referee appointments announced - VIDEO

Dutch referee Sander van der Eijk to lead the match in Reykjavik