Qarabag submits squad list for Champions League stage - VIDEO

“Qarabag” has submitted its squad list for the Champions League Stage to UEFA.

24 players have been included in the Agdam representative’s registration form for the 8-round stage, Idman.biz reports.

Compared to the play-off stage, defender Amin Rzayev has been left out of the squad. Instead, new signing Camilo Duran has been registered as a forward.

Injured Aleksey Isayev and another new signing, Joni Montiel, have also been left out of the Champions League.

Goalkeepers:

Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev, 99. Mateusz Kochalski, 97. Fabian Buntic

Defenders:

2. Matheus Silva, 55. Badavi Huseynov, 30. Abbas Huseynov, 44. Elvin Cafarquliyev, 18. Dani Bolt, 81. Kevin Medina, 3. Samy Mmaee, 13. Bahlul Mustafazada

Midfielders:

27. Toral Bayramov, 20. Kady Borges, 35. Pedro Bicalho, 8. Marko Jankovic, 6. Chris Kouakou, 15. Leandro Andrade, 10. Abdellah Zoubir, 21. Oleksiy Kashchuk, 32. Hikmat Jabrayilzada

Forwards:

17. Camilo Duran, 11. Emmanuel Addai, 22. Musa Gurbanli, 90. Nariman Akhundzada

