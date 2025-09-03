4 September 2025
Iceland to honor Bjarnason with farewell ceremony before Azerbaijan match

Football
News
3 September 2025 10:02
Iceland to honor Bjarnason with farewell ceremony before Azerbaijan match

The Icelandic Football Federation will hold a farewell ceremony for Birkir Bjarnason ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Reykjavik.

The midfielder, nicknamed “Thor,” is a historic figure for Iceland, Idman.biz reports.

He is the national team’s most capped player, having made 113 appearances and scored 15 goals. Bjarnason represented Iceland at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, and he is the first player in the country’s history to score at both a European Championship and a World Cup.

Birkir made his debut in late May 2010 in a friendly against Andorra at Laugar­dal­svollur, while his last match came in November 2022 against Lithuania in Kaunas. The living legend currently continues his club career with Italy’s Brescia.

The farewell ceremony for Bjarnason will take place on September 5, following the teams’ pre-match warm-up.

