Abbas Agazada: “It has historical significance as both the first goal and the first victory” – INTERVIEW

Interview with “Imishli” player Abbas Agazada for Sport24.az.

Could you share your thoughts about the match where you defeated “Sabah”?

It was a very good game for our team. This was an important victory for us. It had historical significance as both our first goal and first win. It gave the team positive spirit and extra motivation.

You scored against your former team. What were your feelings?

I was happier for our team’s victory than for scoring against “Sabah.” For me, the main thing is the team’s success.

Three games, four points. Are you satisfied with the result?

Our overall performance was satisfactory, but I believe we are capable of doing better. We are working towards that and will continue to improve.

Do you think the international break will be useful for the team?

I believe the upcoming break will be beneficial. During this period, we will have the opportunity to prepare better for the next match and continue working on ourselves.

Your first opponent after the break is “Sumgayit.” Expectations?

A tough match awaits us in the next round. “Sumgayit” is a strong opponent and has started the league well. But we will also prepare in the best way possible and give our all on the pitch.

Idman.biz