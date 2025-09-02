4 September 2025
EN

Abbas Agazada: “It has historical significance as both the first goal and the first victory” – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
2 September 2025 14:56
30
Abbas Agazada: “It has historical significance as both the first goal and the first victory” – INTERVIEW

Interview with “Imishli” player Abbas Agazada for Sport24.az.

Could you share your thoughts about the match where you defeated “Sabah”?

It was a very good game for our team. This was an important victory for us. It had historical significance as both our first goal and first win. It gave the team positive spirit and extra motivation.

You scored against your former team. What were your feelings?

I was happier for our team’s victory than for scoring against “Sabah.” For me, the main thing is the team’s success.

Three games, four points. Are you satisfied with the result?

Our overall performance was satisfactory, but I believe we are capable of doing better. We are working towards that and will continue to improve.

Do you think the international break will be useful for the team?

I believe the upcoming break will be beneficial. During this period, we will have the opportunity to prepare better for the next match and continue working on ourselves.

Your first opponent after the break is “Sumgayit.” Expectations?

A tough match awaits us in the next round. “Sumgayit” is a strong opponent and has started the league well. But we will also prepare in the best way possible and give our all on the pitch.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"
12:28
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"

The former Azerbaijani national team player shared his thoughts on the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match
Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”
12:13
Football

Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”

Turan Tovuz captain gave a statement
Changes in Kapaz management
11:44
Football

Changes in Kapaz management

After three defeats, the head coach tasked with restoring the team’s points
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding
11:14
Football

Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

The signing ceremony will take place on September 5 at the club’s Azersun Arena training facility
Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW
11:00
Football

Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW

Karvan-Yevlakh’s Nigerian midfielder gave an interview

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m