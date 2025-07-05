5 July 2025
Kakhaber Tskhadadze: "I have never even drunk beer until now" - INTERVIEW

The interview with Gabala’s head coach Kakhaber Tskhadadze for Qafqazinfo:

- You returned to Azerbaijan after 10 years. What did you notice had changed and what had stayed the same?

- I have lived in Azerbaijan for a long time. Although there are differences between our nations, we never had any problems. Everything in our relations starts with respect. We have lived based on mutual respect. Our good relations stem from having similar views. I really love Baku and of course I missed it. I have friends here. Baku has now become one of the best cities. Even when I wasn’t working here, I visited frequently. I was always amazed at how quickly a city could develop and become more beautiful. It’s clear that Azerbaijan is moving forward.

- Cristiano Ronaldo went to Saudi Arabia for the money, but why did a well-known coach like Kakhaber Tskhadadze stay in Azerbaijan’s lower first division?

- It was a principled decision. We wanted to show that when a club is relegated to a lower league, you have to stand with it until the end. Together with my assistants, we put our personal ambitions aside to help the club. We are very glad that we managed it and promoted the team back to the Premier League. When I worked at Inter, we always fought for top places. We once became Azerbaijan champions, won the Unity Cup, and twice finished as runners-up. After that, there was a decline in the championship. Of course, Qarabag maintained its reputation. Last season, Zira also showed strong performance and qualified for the European cups again. Teams are getting stronger, so I expect this season to be intense.

- How difficult was it for a well-known coach like you to work in the first division?

- We had to build the team from scratch. When I spoke with the team’s sporting director, Sabuhi Safiyarli, I told him that 90% of the squad had to stand with the team from day one. Because during the six-week preparation period, we had to get those players ready physically and tactically. At first it was difficult, but when the season started, the players knew what to do. You always have to look forward.

- Ten years ago, Elvin Yunuszada was playing in the Azerbaijan championship, and now 10 years later, you returned again. But when you left Azerbaijan, your fellow countryman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was only 15, and now he plays for PSG. What are we missing?

- There were problems in Georgia too at one point. It’s hard when there is no stability. For example, you regained your lost territories. All this has an impact. If a country is at war, how can you talk about the development of football or sports? We also had a decline, but then stability returned and many children started playing football. First of all, you need mass participation and infrastructure. Kids must come and train on decent fields. When you have mass participation, competition arises and development follows.

- They say to be happy you have to drink. How beneficial is Georgian wine in that sense?

- I’m Georgian, but during my football career I never drank beer. Nowadays, work is so demanding that you don’t even have time to think about such things. That’s why you always need to eat properly. We Caucasians have a problem with this. We eat way too many flour-based products. Last year when I came to the team for breakfast, I was shocked, each player had a huge lavash bread in front of them. After that, I banned them from eating bread. From the age of 11 or 12, children must be taught to eat properly. They should avoid fatty foods.

- One of the most famous questions in the world is “Ronaldo or Messi?” I may ask a question that might never be repeated: Asif Mammadov or Iniesta?

- (Laughs) I have great respect for Asif. He is a person who dedicated his whole life to football. I don’t want to compare them as players.

- He was your player at Inter as well...

- Asif is a great example for young footballers in Azerbaijan. I have known him since childhood. He ate properly and trained hard. I don’t recall anyone saying they saw Asif at a teahouse at 1 a.m. I know he lived like a true athlete. I’m very happy that my player is now continuing with us as a player-coach.

- Do you get involved in politics?

- No!

- What is the Georgian dream? This is both a political and personal question...

- The ruling party is in power today. They are responsible for the country’s well-being. There are people I personally respect in the party. I have always wished those in leadership to govern Georgia well. That is also the Georgian dream.

- What is your opinion on the war between two Slavic nations?

- Russia starting the war was very bad. We have 20% of our lands occupied as well. War is a terrible thing. Whoever starts it makes a mistake. Because the victims are ordinary civilians. I think wars in the 21st century should stop. If war is necessary for your country, that’s another matter. But wanting to occupy someone else’s land is not right.

- What does Russia want from the South Caucasus?

- Earlier they forcibly united several countries and created the Soviet government. Later, every nation wanted freedom. After the Soviet government collapsed, each created its own independent state. But unfortunately, some people want to restore the Soviet government. That’s how I see it. But I think it will never happen.

- Did you follow our Patriotic War?

- You were fighting for your country. Everyone accepted that normally. Nobody objected. It had to happen sooner or later.

- Did you think we would win in 44 days?

- Did you think so yourself?

- You’ve been living in Gabala for a year now. Have you adapted?

- It’s wonderful. We always discuss whether to go to Baku or not. I’m always against it. Everything is great here. The infrastructure is excellent. A player must focus on results. They will have time to go around Baku. A professional footballer should work 6 hours a day, then rest and sleep by 11 p.m. Those who stay up till 1 a.m. smoking won’t have a big football career.

- Your final words?

- I wish peace to the world and people. Everyone must understand that everyone has their own country. Each person loves their own country and will fight for it. No one should steal anything from others.

