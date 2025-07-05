Imishli signs 8 foreign players

Newly promoted to the Premier League, Imishli has not only appointed Portuguese coach Jorge Casquilha as head coach but is also actively working to strengthen its squad.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the team from the Imishli region is signing contracts with both local players and foreign players.

Although the club has not made an official announcement yet, reliable sources report that Imishli has already signed official contracts with 8 foreign players. It is also known that most of these foreign players previously played in the lower divisions of the Portuguese championship.

Imishli has officially announced the transfers of only two players so far – Azar Salahly and Ronaldo Rodriguez de Souza.

Idman.biz