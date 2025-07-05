Azerbaijani striker Ruslan Qurbanov announces retirement

Former Azerbaijan national team footballer Ruslan Qurbanov has become a father for the second time.

The former striker himself shared the news with Teleqraf, Idman.biz reporrts.

He stated that his son, born in Baku, has been named Adam.

Qurbanov said it was his personal decision for his son to be born in Azerbaijan, following the birth of his 10-year-old daughter.

He also announced that he has made a firm decision to retire from professional football: “I became a footballer thanks to Azerbaijan; they believed in me. I will be forever grateful to Arif Asadov. That’s why I decided my son should be born in Baku. It’s a sign of respect to the people here. As for my career, it’s over. I believe this is my final decision. My kids are growing up, and playing has become difficult. I’m grateful to Azerbaijan for my entire career. I hope my son becomes an even better footballer than I was.”

Ruslan Qurbanov, originally from Stavropol, Russia, played for the Azerbaijan national team between 2015 and 2018, scoring 1 goal in 26 appearances. He is known for playing at local clubs such as Sumgayit, Neftchi, Gabala, Keshla, and Zira. Most recently, he played for Hypers Guba (now Guba) in the Second Division.

Idman.biz