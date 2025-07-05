Kapaz targets Neftchi striker for loan move

Preparing for the new season, Kapaz continues efforts to strengthen its squad.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that Kapaz has now set their sights on Neftchi.

The management of the Ganja-based club is interested in signing Neftchi’s striker Agadadash Salyanskiy on loan. However, no agreement has been reached yet, as the Baku club has asked Kapaz for more time to make a decision regarding the 21-year-old forward.

Salyanskiy appeared in 29 matches in the Misli Premier League, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists.

Idman.biz