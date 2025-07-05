Azerbaijan national team head coach attends Diogo Jota’s farewell ceremony – PHOTO

A farewell ceremony was held for Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who passed away in a car accident.

The head coach of the Azerbaijani national team, Portuguese manager Fernando Santos, also attended the ceremony, Idman.biz reports.

The event, organized in Gondomar, was attended by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the President of the Portuguese Football Federation Pedro Proença, the President of Porto FC André Villas-Boas, and Jota's agent, Jorge Mendes.

Teammates from Liverpool, including Fabinho and Thiago Alcântara, as well as Portuguese national team players such as Bernardo Silva, Rúben Neves, Diogo Dalot, André Silva, and José Fonte also bid their final farewell to Diogo.

Jota and his brother will be buried tomorrow at the cemetery in Gondomar, where they grew up.

Idman.biz