AFFA approves Aqil Nabiyev to coach Shimal FC

The head coach of the U-17 national football team, Aqil Nabiyev, has found a second job.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo, reports that he will also coach the club Shimal.

The Khachmaz-based team, which will compete in the First League starting this season, has signed a one-year contract with the young specialist.

AFFA has approved the U-17 coach’s simultaneous work with both the national team and the club. Previously, the association also gave the green light to Ilham Yadullayev, who agreed to work with MOIK as the head coach of the U-18 team.

Idman.biz