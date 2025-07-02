2 July 2025
EN

Qarabag heads to Austria for pre-season training camp - PHOTO

Football
News
2 July 2025 11:48
15
Qarabag heads to Austria for pre-season training camp - PHOTO

Qarabag FC has departed for Austria to begin the next phase of their pre-season preparations.

The Azerbaijani champions will train in the Kaprun region of Zell am See until July 16, Idman.biz reports.

Under the guidance of head coach Gurban Gurbanov, the team will also play four friendly matches during their stay:

On July 7, they will face Metalist Kharkiv at 17:30 local time (19:30 Baku time).

On July 11, Qarabag will play two matches against Dutch side Twente, kicking off at 15:00 and 17:15 local time (17:00 and 19:15 Baku time).

The final match of the camp will take place on July 15 against Red Bull Salzburg, starting at 18:00 local time (20:00 Baku time).

All matches will be held at Kaprun Stadium.

Idman.biz

Tags:

