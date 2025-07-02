Mahamadou Ba extends contract with Kapaz

"Everything has been going great since I joined the club".

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that Mahamadou Ba, the African footballer who recently signed a new contract with Kapaz, shared his thoughts on staying with the Azerbaijani club.

“Everything has been going great since I joined the club,” said the 25-year-old Malian midfielder, adding that he was well received upon arrival.

“I got some playing time and managed to regain my effectiveness. So when I was offered a contract extension, I didn’t hesitate for a second. At this age, you need to play regularly to perform well. This is a new challenge for me.”

Ba also admitted that he had received offers from other clubs: “I was approached by teams from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Moldova’s Sheriff Tiraspol. But after careful consideration, I decided to continue my journey with Kapaz. I want to help the team perform even better than last season.”

The midfielder also spoke about his goals with the Ganja-based club: “The club trusts me, and I believe I will repay that trust. Our main goal is to finish the season among the top teams. We want to qualify for European competitions. It won’t be easy, but we’ll do everything we can to make it happen.”

Idman.biz