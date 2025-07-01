FIFPRO Calls for Longer Halftimes, More Cooling Breaks at 2026 World Cup

Global players' union FIFPRO is urging stronger heat protocols for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as 9 of 16 host cities are expected to face extreme heat and humidity.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that cities like Atlanta, Dallas, and Miami pose a high risk of heat-related illness, raising concerns over player safety.

FIFPRO suggests extending halftime from 15 to 20 minutes and implementing more frequent cooling breaks, potentially every 15 minutes. Current cooling breaks at the 30th and 75th minutes are seen as insufficient under extreme conditions.

FIFPRO’s recommendations are based on WBGT (wet bulb globe temperature), which considers heat, humidity, and wind. A reading above 28°C WBGT is deemed unsafe; FIFA’s threshold is 32°C, though many cities may still exceed that.

FIFPRO officials say testing of longer halftimes will begin this August. They also praised FIFA’s recent responsiveness but emphasized the need for proactive planning to protect players’ health in future tournaments.

