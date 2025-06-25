Qarabag visits Imarat Stadium with the Azerbaijan Cup - PHOTO

As part of their symbolic visit to Shusha, Qarabag Football Club made a special stop at the historic Imarat Sports Complex.

The team posed for commemorative photos at the entrance of the stadium, proudly displaying the Azerbaijan Cup, which they brought along for the occasion.

Following a tour of the ongoing construction site for the new Imarat Stadium, the players and staff paid tribute by visiting the Imarat complex, a place deeply tied to the club’s roots and history.

The visit marks an emotional return to one of Azerbaijani football’s most iconic landmarks. The team also visited the Juma Mosque in Aghdam.

