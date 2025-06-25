Ceyhun Sultanov: “Mahir Emreli has the right qualities for the 2. Bundesliga”

Football expert Ceyhun Sultanov has shared his thoughts on Mahir Emreli’s recent transfer to German club Kaiserslautern, competing in the 2. Bundesliga.

Speaking to AZERTAC, Sultanov congratulated Emreli on the move and expressed confidence in his ability to succeed, Idman.biz reports.

“First of all, congratulations to Mahir Emreli on his transfer to Kaiserslautern. He has the qualities needed to compete in the 2. Bundesliga. Last season, he showed solid performance with Nürnberg, another club in the league, and I believe he’ll continue that form at Kaiserslautern.”

Sultanov highlighted the level of competition in the league:

“The 2. Bundesliga is far from easy, it’s a highly competitive environment. Mahir’s goal-scoring instincts and overall quality make him a strong fit, and that’s exactly why the club signed him.”

Mahir Emreli has signed a three-year contract with Kaiserslautern.

Idman.biz