Kapaz re-signs Brazilian forward Pachu Lira

Kapaz FC has reached an agreement with Brazilian forward Pachu Lira to extend his stay at the club.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the Ganja-based side was keen to retain the 29-year-old, who played for the team last season. As a result, Lira has signed a one-year contract extension.

Throughout his career, Pachu Lira has played for several clubs including Botafogo, Santa Cruz, Ceilândia (Cianorte), Trofense, and Turan Tovuz. His experience and attacking prowess are expected to play a key role in Kapaz’s upcoming campaign.

Idman.biz