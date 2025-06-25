Former Baku player backs Celje as favorites against Sabah – INTERVIEW

Slovenian footballer Jure Travner, who once played for the now-defunct Azerbaijani club Baku, spoke to Sport24.az about his current career, memories of Azerbaijan, and the upcoming UEFA Europa League clash between Celje and Sabah.

– What are you currently doing?

– I'm working as a coach in my hometown of Lasko. I train the U13 team and also work with children in primary schools and kindergartens. Besides that, I still play amateur football in Austria.

– How do you remember your time in Azerbaijan?

– I have great memories of your country, especially of "Baku." The city center was truly beautiful, and I spent some wonderful times there with my teammates.

– Did you stay in touch with anyone after leaving the club?

– Yes, I did. I remember we had a great team spirit and coaching staff. I really enjoyed playing for that squad. I believe we could have achieved more if we had stayed together. I was deeply disappointed when the club went bankrupt.

– Did you receive offers from other Azerbaijani clubs?

– Not really. After leaving, I got offers from England and eventually moved to play for Reading.

– You spent five years with Slovenia’s Celje after that. What can you tell us about the club?

– Celje was actually my first professional club, and I ended my time there with a championship title. Since then, they’ve developed a lot, especially financially, and it clearly shows in their recent results. They had a strong run in European competitions last season.

– Celje is set to face Sabah in the UEFA Europa League. Who do you think is the favorite?

– I believe Celje are the favorites, though not as clearly as some might think. It’s going to be a very tight and competitive match.

