Qarabag FK visits Shusha as part of regional tour – PHOTO/VIDEO

Qarabag Football Club has kicked off a special tour across the liberated regions of Azerbaijan, with stops planned in Fuzuli, Shusha, and Khankendi.

The team arrived at Fuzuli International Airport early in the morning before heading to Shusha, where the first phase of their visit took place, Idman.biz reports.

The purpose of the tour is to engage with local communities and inspire the next generation. In Shusha, the team visited School No. 1, meeting with students, signing autographs, and taking photos. Players also stopped by the school’s sports field to interact with young football enthusiasts.

The visit is organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and Qarabag FK.

Idman.biz