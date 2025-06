Imishli FC has named its new head coach following promotion to the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The club has entrusted Portuguese manager Jorge Casquilha with leading the team in its top-flight campaign, Idman.biz reports.

He will be supported by assistant coaches Cristiano Durães and Guilherme Cadete. Elshad Tahirov will oversee goalkeeper training, while Ulian Goga takes charge of fitness and physical preparation.

