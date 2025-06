Azerbaijani Premier League side Neftchi will not be signing national team striker Renat Dadashov.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that negotiations between the two parties did not result in an agreement.

The 26-year-old forward remains in search of a new club.

Dadashov joined Polish side Radomiak Radom in February. Although his contract included a one-year extension option, the striker has reportedly decided not to continue with the team beyond the end of the season.

