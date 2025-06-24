Former Tottenham player returns to Azerbaijan

Kristian Ceballos, a former player of English club Tottenham Hotspur, has rejoined Azerbaijan's Sabah FC, but in a new role.

Idman.biz reports, via Sportinfo.az, that the Spanish football veteran has returned to the club as a coach and will now be part of the technical staff under newly appointed head coach Valdas Dambrauskas.

Ceballos, 32, ended his playing career a few months ago. His last club as a player was Sabah, where he made a strong impression with 6 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances.

Before his time in Azerbaijan, the Spaniard had stints with clubs such as Sint-Truiden (Belgium), Qatar SC and Al-Wakrah (Qatar), as well as Charlton Athletic and Tottenham (England).

