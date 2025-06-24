26 June 2025
EN

Former Tottenham player returns to Azerbaijan

Football
News
24 June 2025 11:40
70
Former Tottenham player returns to Azerbaijan

Kristian Ceballos, a former player of English club Tottenham Hotspur, has rejoined Azerbaijan's Sabah FC, but in a new role.

Idman.biz reports, via Sportinfo.az, that the Spanish football veteran has returned to the club as a coach and will now be part of the technical staff under newly appointed head coach Valdas Dambrauskas.

Ceballos, 32, ended his playing career a few months ago. His last club as a player was Sabah, where he made a strong impression with 6 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances.

Before his time in Azerbaijan, the Spaniard had stints with clubs such as Sint-Truiden (Belgium), Qatar SC and Al-Wakrah (Qatar), as well as Charlton Athletic and Tottenham (England).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Kamran Aghayev and Emin Mahmudov's former club to lose professional status
17:28
Football

Kamran Aghayev and Emin Mahmudov's former club to lose professional status

Boavista failed to register as a member of Portugal's Liga 2
OFFER from Belgium and Poland for Qarabag player
17:04
Football

OFFER from Belgium and Poland for Qarabag player

The member of the Azerbaijani national team is considering the offers
MOIK Player: “The President’s Attendance Made Our Game Emotional and Memorable” – INTERVIEW
16:43
Football

MOIK Player: “The President’s Attendance Made Our Game Emotional and Memorable” – INTERVIEW

Ulvi Ibazade also shared his memories of the match they played against Qarabag at the Khankendi City Stadium on December 22, 2023
Neftchi's legionnaire shares: "Unchanging dream"
15:22
Football

Neftchi's legionnaire shares: "Unchanging dream"

English striker of Senegalese origin drew attention to the start of preparations for the new season
All four Brazilian clubs reached the 1/8 finals
15:00
Football

All four Brazilian clubs reached the 1/8 finals

They have all qualified for the 1/8 finals
Azerbaijani national team is preparing for the match with Belarus - PHOTO
14:35
Football

Azerbaijani national team is preparing for the match with Belarus - PHOTO

Azerbaijani women's national team has started a training camp in Minsk

Most read

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO
24 June 10:54
Football

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO

Today marks a milestone for one of football's greatest icons, Lionel Messi turns 38
WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup
24 June 09:45
Football

WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States continues to deliver excitement
Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10
24 June 16:00
MMA

Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10

Following the recent UFC event held in Baku, the organization has updated its rankings across various weight classes
WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39
24 June 17:52
Football

WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera continues his career in Argentina