Real Madrid squad announced - Mbappe rested

Kylian Mbappe will not be in Real Madrid's starting lineup for the Spanish King's Cup final.

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in Seville today for the domestic Cup, Idman.biz reports.

According to Radio Marca, Mbappe, who missed the last two matches of his team, has not yet fully recovered from the injury he suffered in the Champions League match against Arsenal (1:2).

Real will play with this lineup: Courtois, Vazquez, Asensio, Rudiger, Mendy, Valverde, Chuameni, Ceballos, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

The match, which will be held at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, will start at 00:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz