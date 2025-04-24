Matias apologizes to fans: "God gave us a chance"

Neftchi defender Yuri Matias has apologized to the fans following the team’s failure to reach the Azerbaijan Cup final.

Speaking to reporters after their 1-1 draw against Sabah in the second leg of the semifinal, Matias reflected on what he called a difficult day for the Neftchi family, Idmаn.biz reports citing Futbolxeber.az.

“It’s a tough day for us, for the Neftchi family. Despite a challenging season, God gave us a chance to bring joy to our fans—and to do that, we needed to reach the final. We could have done it,” said the Brazilian defender.

Matias praised Neftchi’s first-half performance and regretted their missed opportunities:

“We played really well in the first half, better than our opponent. Unfortunately, we couldn’t convert our chances, even though we created several goal-scoring opportunities in the opening 45 minutes. That’s football. Now we have to move forward.”

He expressed disappointment over missing the final and once again addressed the supporters:

“The cup was our last chance to qualify for Europe. Unfortunately, we had to stop at the semifinal. We’re deeply disappointed and apologize to our fans. They supported us all the way. We’ll do our best to make them happy in the final rounds of the league.”

Matias declined to make detailed comments about the refereeing but voiced some frustration:

“It’s impossible to talk to them. They hand out yellow cards instantly. I don’t know what problem they have with me. I got a yellow card for nothing in the last match against Zira too. But I don’t want to focus on that—I’m only thinking about my team’s success on the field.”

As for his future at the club, the 30-year-old said:

“That’s not up to me. My manager handles those matters. I’m under contract with Neftchi until the end of the season, and the final decision will be made by the club.”

Idman.biz