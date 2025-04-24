European Race: Five teams, three spots - ANALYSIS

The semifinal stage of the Azerbaijan Cup has concluded, and it has subtly shifted the dynamics of the race for European competitions.

With Qarabag and Sabah advancing to the final, and Araz-Nakhchivan Neftchi falling short, the list of potential participants in European competitions has narrowed—but not entirely settled, Idmаn.biz reports.

While Qarabag has already secured a place in Europe, the exact tournament they’ll join remains unclear. As a result, five teams are now chasing the remaining three European spots.

Which door will Qarabag open?

Qarabağ was the first team to guarantee European football, but their exact destination—Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League—depends on the season’s final outcomes. If they clinch the league title, as expected, they'll head to the Champions League. However, in the unlikely scenario that they fail to do so, winning the cup would earn them a Europa League spot. Failing in both would send them to the Conference League, though that’s improbable. Qarabağ's cup result will also determine which team gets the Europa League ticket.

Zira eyes a historic double

Zira is on the brink of securing European qualification, but the exact tournament—Europa or Conference League—depends on the outcome of the Azerbaijan Cup final on May 31. If Qarabag wins the final and completes the "Golden Double" (league and cup titles), Zira would move up to the Europa League. If not, they’ll enter the Conference League.

Araz-Nakhchivan one step from history

After falling short in the semifinals, Araz-Nakhchivan’s Europa League dream ended, but their Conference League hopes are still alive. Currently third in the league, they hold a five-point lead over Turan Tovuz. To make their European debut, they need to defend that position over the final five rounds. Even if they lose third place, they could still qualify—if Qarabag wins the cup.

Turan Tovuz – Hoping and waiting

Turan Tovuz no longer controls their own fate. To qualify for the Conference League, they must overtake Araz-Nakhchivan in the standings. Failing that, they’ll need Qarabağ to win the cup final to unlock an extra European spot for the fourth-placed team. In short, their European hopes hinge on both on-field performance and results elsewhere.

Sabah’s season comes down to one game

Sabah is all-in on the cup final. Having focused on the Azerbaijan Cup in recent weeks, they now have the chance to claim their first major title on May 31. A victory against Qarabag would not only secure silverware but also a place in the Europa League—while avenging their heavy loss to Qarabag under former coach Murad Musayev. To safeguard their European hopes, Sabah would be wise to aim for fourth place as well, ensuring at least a Conference League spot regardless of the final result. However, overtaking Turan Tovuz’s nine-point lead in five rounds is a tall order.

Neftchi’s dream turns into a fairy tale

For Neftchi, the semifinal was the last realistic chance at Europe. While there’s still a mathematical possibility, it would take a miracle—and then some. To qualify, they would need to surpass both Sabah and Turan Tovuz to reach fourth place and hope Qarabag wins the double. With just a handful of matches left and a 13-point gap, Neftçi's European dream may officially end as early as Matchday 32.

Qarabag eliminated Araz-Nakhchivan (0:1, 3:0 aggregate), Sabah knocked out Neftchi (2:1, 1:1 aggregate).

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz