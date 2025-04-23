23 April 2025
Head coach tenure in Azerbaijan’s Premier League below average

Trust in head coaches in the world’s leading football leagues is at a historically low point.

According to a report by CIES, the research covered 65 leagues around the globe. It revealed that 75.3% of current coaches in these leagues have been at their respective clubs for less than one year, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was among those leagues analyzed, and the results were below average. In our league, 80% of head coaches have been in their positions for less than one year.

Out of the 10 clubs, only two have had long-term coaching tenures: Gurban Gurbanov at Qarabag and Rashad Sadygov at Zira. As a result, there are no coaches in the Premier League with 1-2 or 2-3 years in charge.

The average tenure of a head coach in the Premier League is 483 days. However, this statistic is skewed due to the long tenures of Gurbanov and Sadygov, who have been in their roles since 2008 and 2020, respectively.

The situation is even worse in countries like Costa Rica, Mexico, and Ecuador, where there are no head coaches who have lasted more than one year. On the other hand, Australia leads with 30.8% of coaches having been appointed within the last year.

The Bundesliga holds the record for the longest average tenure, with coaches in Germany staying an average of 797 days in their roles. Azerbaijan ranks 18th among the 65 leagues, with an average tenure of 483 days. In Costa Rica, the average is just 88 days.

Notably, Germany and Denmark’s second divisions lead in terms of coaches staying in their roles for at least three years, with 33.3% of coaches having been in place for that long.

Idman.biz

