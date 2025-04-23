Super substitutes of Premier League - ANALYSIS

A few days ago, the IFFHS announced that Alexander Sørloth became the most prolific substitute in a single LaLiga season.

Inspired by that, Idman.biz investigated the most effective substitutes in the current season of the Misli Premier League.

So far, 155 matches have been played across 31 rounds, with a total of 377 goals scored. Excluding eight own goals, that’s 369 goals netted by attacking players — and 58 of those came from substitutes, making up 15.7% of all goals.

Every team in the league has benefitted from substitute goals, but Qarabag stands out as the clear leader.

Top teams by goals scored by substitutes:

1. Qarabag – 19

2. Zira – 7

3-4. Turan Tovuz, Neftchi – 6

5-6. Araz-Nakhchivan, Kapaz – 5

7-8. Sabah, Sumgayit – 3

9-10. Shamakhi, Sabail – 2

Qarabag’s substitutes alone have contributed nearly one-third of all substitute goals in the league — almost triple the amount of second-placed Zira.

Number of players who scored off the bench

1. Qarabag – 11

2. Turan Tovuz – 6

3-5. Kapaz, Neftchi, Zira – 5

6-8. Sumgayit, Araz-Nakhchivan, Sabah – 3

9-10. Shamakhi, Sabail – 2

In total, 45 players have justified their coaches' decisions by scoring after coming on. Qarabag leads again with 11 different goal-scoring substitutes.

Super substitutes by individual performance

Seven players have scored two or more goals after coming on as substitutes this season, with Qarabag’s Leandro Andrade topping the list.

1. Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) – 4

2-5. Abdellah Zoubir, Aleksey Kashuk (Qarabag), Bernardo Dias (Araz-Nakhchivan), Davit Volkovi (Zira) – 3

6-7. Redon Xhixha (Qarabag), Filip Ozobic (Neftchi) – 2

Notably, only one player has scored a brace after coming on this season:

Leandro Andrade entered the match against Sabail on February 11 in the 66th minute and scored twice in just 24 minutes.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz