Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades, following a 1-2 away defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The London club has won just once in its last seven league matches, suffering five defeats and managing only one draw since February 22, Idman.biz reports.

With 18 losses so far, this marks Tottenham’s worst season since the 2003/04 campaign, when they finished with 19 defeats.

Currently sitting 16th in the table with 37 points, Spurs face a tough run-in with fixtures against Liverpool, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Brighton still to come.

